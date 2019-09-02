By Emem Idio

ONE of the leading PDP governorship aspirants, Architect Reuben Okoya, has tasked the party on the need to conduct transparent primaries and being fair to all the aspirants.

Okoya, who stated this when he featured at the Correspondents’ Media Forum for Governorship Aspirants in Yenagoa, urged the delegates and party stakeholders to look critically at all the aspirants, vote without emotions and choose the best for the party.

He said for the party to win the November 16 Governorship poll in the state, the party must select the best, adding that the electorates are becoming knowledgeable and bold to vote for the best candidate.

Okoya said: “I want the delegates and the party elders and stakeholders to be bold and select somebody who will represent Bayelsa State as governor without emotions because we are at crossroads and we need to do the right thing.

“The party must ensure that the primaries are transparent, free and fair and that everybody is treated equally. PDP should ensure that the primaries are rancour free so that the candidate that emerges will be one that the delegates and stakeholders have voted for. I am praying and hoping that the primaries follows the same path like the Port Harcourt Presidential Convention and every aspirant will fall in line once the primary is free and fair.

“It is my hope that I emerge the candidate and face the other side (APC). It is very critical that PDP brings forth the best because if we don’t we stand the risk of losing the November 16 governorship election.”