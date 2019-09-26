By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Thursday, charged Federal Permanent Secretaries, Director Generals and Chief Executives of government agencies and parastatals as well as heads of nation’s tertiary institutions to make discipline their watchword in the management of public funds.

Dr. Yemi-Esan who gave the charge yesterday at a one-day Public Service Innovation Conference, organized for top public officers said the conference was conceived following the end of a two-day intensive training on radical innovation on Wednesday.

In a keynote address presented to a capacity-filled auditorium at the National Universities Commission, NUC; the acting Head of the Civil Service urged government officials to begin the process of ensuring efficiency by cutting unnecessary cost in line with the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Dr. Yemi-Esan said: “I need not reiterate that as chief executives, you need to ensure and sustain improved transparency, accountability, and prudence in the management of public funds through the establishment of stronger links between budgeting, planning, monitoring and evaluation for the completion of projects and infrastructure particularly in critical sectors of the economy upon which the success of government’s agenda depends.

“You are therefore urged to support the ongoing coordinated policy response of the administration by promoting policies and reforms that would fast-track sustainable economic growth. This, you can achieve by investing more in human capital development and innovative solutions to create value, better performance, and improved service delivery.

Dr. Yemi-Esan, a former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education also informed her audience that government has given a nod of approval for the establishment of a service innovation department in the Office of the Head of the Service to be headed by a Director and Service Innovation Units, SIUs across all Ministries, Department and Agencies even as she pledged to launch innovation competitions to foster healthy rivalry among the MDAs.

Vanguard News