Breaking News
Translate

Be graceful in defeat, APC leader urges PDP

On 5:53 amIn Newsby

Cross River State Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and State Coordinator of the Field Operations Directorate of the 2019 Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Effiom-Ekaha Otu has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).

PDP, APC
PDP And APC

In a statement issued by the Coordinator,  he described the ruling of the tribunal as a validation of the popular mandate given to President Buhari by Nigerians at the 2019 polls.

It said: “We in Cross River State APC are not surprised by the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Tribunal. It is a clear and final validation of the popular mandate given him by Nigerians.”

The APC leader went further to advise the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to be graceful in defeat by allowing the President to focus on the onerous task of nation building rather than dissipating time and resources on endless litigation.

“I call on the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate to be graceful in defeat. This is a critical period in our nationhood and it is important to encourage and co-operate with President Buhari as he seeks to build the nation building and foster economic growth, rather than waste time on endless lawsuits,” he concluded.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.