Be a real leader, accept Tribunal’s verdict — Oladele Counsels Atiku

By Kayode Mathew

A former member of the House of Representatives representing Imeko-Afon/Yewa North Federal Constituency in Ogun State and Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes in the Eighth Assembly, Hon. Kayode Oladele has urged the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the last elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to learn to accept defeat gracefully and wholeheartedly.

Reacting to the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s electoral victory, Hon. Oladele, while commending the petitioner, Alhaji Abubakar for choosing to resolve his grievance against his opponent and the electoral process through the rule of law and constitutional means advised against any recourse to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Tribunal.

Oladele said, for approaching the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to “seek redress instead of choosing the unimaginable other route, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has demonstrated his respect and faith in our electoral process, democratic norms and the integrity of our judicial system”.

According to him, “he has fought a good fight as the popular saying goes but let me quickly state here that there is nowhere in the world, even in the advanced democracies, where elections are held hitch free without some form of problems or technical issues. Let no one deceive you; for sure, it is difficult to accept defeat but in the final analysis, accepting defeat has been described as one of the great attributes of a real leader in truth and in deed. After all, in an election of this nature, one side must win.

Having said that, I think we have reached a point when Alhaji Abubakar Atiku should allow the dust to settle. He should be bold and humble enough to submit himself to the will of the people as well as the decision of the Tribunal.

After the Tribunal’s ruling, I expected him to come to terms with the reality and call on all Nigerians to unite and rally behind the President for the protection of our shared future, destiny and the advancement of our democracy. Obviously, our democracy has survived the 2019 elections and we are looking forward to the next one.

This is the truth and I would appeal to him to muster the courage and concede so that Nigerians can move past the last elections and bring final closure to it. According to Winston Churchill, courage is what it takes to stand up and talk, courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen when occasion calls for it” said Oladele.

Vanguard