BBNaija Update: Handwriting on the wall for Cindy, Diane, Frodd, Mercy

By Ayo Onikoyi

During last Sunday’s eviction show, BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that there would be no evictions the following week. The housemates, unaware of this latest twist, made their way to the diary room on Monday night to nominate two of their fellow housemates for possible eviction as usual.

With the ‘nomination’ process complete, Cindy, Diane, Frodd and Mercy were revealed to have had the most nominations. However, fans of these housemates will be heaving a sigh of relief as all housemates have been marked ‘safe’ by Biggie this week.

But there won’t be much sleeping for the selected housemates for eviction even though it was fake as the development may have clearly shown where the pendulum will swing the next time. As things stand, and 3 weeks to go on the show, all the housemates may be for eviction the Sunday after next as there would definitely be more than two evictions.

Presently, Tacha has shown great prospects as the strongest in the house. Next in line are Mercy and Mike. Seyi actually pulled a killer punch in the last eviction drama, showing that Mike may need to watch his back. Diane, Cindy, Frodd, Elozonam, Omashola and Ike are probably endangered should the next eviction has to be more than two housemates.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Veto Power game of chance continues. Throughout the week Biggie has provided the housemates with a total of 60 random pictures in which they were to make individual decisions on the image they think might be the same as the one hidden inside a red mystery box. Then on Sunday, 22 September, a key to unlock the red box will be made available to the housemates and the winner will be granted with the Ultimate Veto Power.

The BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season is at fever pitch with only 10 housemates left in the competition.

Vanguard