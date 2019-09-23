BBNaija Twist: Frodd emerges Ultimate Veto Power Holder

By Ayo Onikoyi

September 22, 2019: The Sunday night live eviction show did not come with an eviction but it sure came with a twist from Biggie as Frodd emerged Ultimate Veto Power Holder.

During the live show, Biggie instructed the housemates to gather in the arena for the Ultimate Veto Power Holder reveal whilst the Head of House, Elozonam was instructed to open the red box with the key to reveal the picture.

Frodd had the exact duplicate of the picture in the red box and hence was crowned Ultimate Veto Power Holder. He now has the sole power to nominate five housemates for possible eviction.

Earlier in the week, housemates were tasked with taking care of the red box, however Cindy, Elozonam and Diane were each given strikes for abandoning the box after 2Baba’s visit to the house.

On Monday, Elozonam emerged Head of House after winning the suction challenge, where housemates had to move all the sweets on their plates to the cups next to their plates using only the drinking straws provided.

Meanwhile, Reekado Banks lit up the live eviction show with performances of his hit singles ‘Problem’ and ‘Rora’ while the Abuja based DJ TTB got the audience dancing to hit songs from some of Nigeria’s best musicians.

There are still 10 housemates left in the race to win the 30-million-naira cash and 60 million worth of prizes courtesy of Big Brother Naija.

Vanguard