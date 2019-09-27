BBNaija twist: Cindy unexpectedly evicted from The ‘Pepper Dem’ House

By Ayo Onikoyi

Lagos, Nigeria; 27 September, 2019: Cindy has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house following a surprise eviction on Friday morning. She’s the 17th housemate to leave the show.

Cindy was up for possible eviction alongside fellow housemates Tacha, Mike, Elozonam and Ike. They were nominated earlier in the week by Ultimate Veto Power Holder, Frodd who was tasked by Biggie to nominate 5 housemates for possible eviction.

In an unusual turn of events, BBNaija Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu surprised the housemates as he entered the house on Friday morning alongside the auditor from Deloitte who handed over the envelope containing the name of the next housemate to be evicted. Ebuka then proceeded to evict Cindy who had the lowest votes.

Unlike past evictions, Cindy was evicted on a Friday morning instead of the regular Sunday night evictions.

Biggie is not done with evictions today as our sources have confirmed not one but two surprise evictions will happen in the “Pepper Dem” house today.

Who will be the next housemate to be evicted? Only time will tell..

There are now only 9 housemates left in the race to win the 60 million worth of prizes courtesy of Big Brother Naija.

Vanguard