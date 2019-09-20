Breaking News
Translate

BBNaija: Tacha and Frodd still battling for N60m grand prize

On 6:27 pmIn Entertainmentby

By Benjamin Njoku

It was a cheery news for fans of two Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition housemates, Tacha and Frodd as they have landed their first movie roles while still in the competition battling for the grand prize of N60 million.

BBNaija, Nigeria
BBNaija logo

Nollywood producer and director, Victor Okpalan made the announcement via a post shared on his official Instagram page.

Okpalan explained that he and his team have spent the past few days trying to determine which one of the contestants that are still in the game, would be getting their support in terms of vote.

‘Angel Has Fallen’ stays aloft to top North American box office(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to him, after careful deliberation, they arrived at the decision that the two housemates will be Tacha and Frodd.

“After days of sieving through over eight thousand comments,We have arrived at the two housemates that we will be voting for to win this year’s #bbnaija2019.”

“I will also be gifting them with their 1st movie roles once they leave the house,” he wrote.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.