BBNaija: Tacha and Frodd still battling for N60m grand prize

By Benjamin Njoku

It was a cheery news for fans of two Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition housemates, Tacha and Frodd as they have landed their first movie roles while still in the competition battling for the grand prize of N60 million.

Nollywood producer and director, Victor Okpalan made the announcement via a post shared on his official Instagram page.

Okpalan explained that he and his team have spent the past few days trying to determine which one of the contestants that are still in the game, would be getting their support in terms of vote.

According to him, after careful deliberation, they arrived at the decision that the two housemates will be Tacha and Frodd.

“After days of sieving through over eight thousand comments,We have arrived at the two housemates that we will be voting for to win this year’s #bbnaija2019.”

“I will also be gifting them with their 1st movie roles once they leave the house,” he wrote.

Vanguard