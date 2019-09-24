BBNaija (S4): Seyi becomes Head of House again

Seyi Awolowo has become the Head of house in the ongoing BBNaija season four.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is Seyi’s third Head of House win since the show started on June 30.

He clinched the title after winning the fiercely contested challenge on Monday, securing a spot in the final week.

The Challenge which was in two rounds, saw all the Housemates vying for the coveted position of HoH, but only one person could clinch it.

The first round of the challenge involved the Housemates walking continuously across the Arena from the starting line to the finish line and back again until they heard the buzzer to stop.

This exercise lasted for seven minutes before the buzzer went off. In the end, Elozonam, Seyi, Cindy Tacha and Omashola qualified for the next round.

The Housemates had a minute to complete the next challenge. They had to count the chin-chin into a bucket and write out the total number of the Chin-Chin in the bucket.

NAN reports that the Housemate with the number closest to the total was awarded the title Head of House.

Seyi said the total of the Chin-Chin in the bucket was 4,750 while the actual number was 3090 making him the one with the closest correct estimate

Apart from immunity, Seyi was given 250 Bet9ja coins, bonus coins for his Team and the Head of House Bedroom privileges which he refused to share with anyone.

