Breaking News
Translate

BBNaija (S4): Cindy becomes Head of House

On 8:40 amIn Newsby

Cindy Okafor is the current head of house in the ongoing BBNaija season four. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the writer and radio presenter clinched the coveted title on Monday, after winning the HoH challenge.

BBNaija, Nigeria
BBNaija logo

The challenge required the housemates to throw plastic balls into hoops created by Big Brother. Each housemate had his/her hoop.

However, the twist to the game was that the housemate with the lowest amount of balls hanging to on would either win or move to the next round.

BBNaija (S4): ‘Omashola TV’ steals the show(Opens in a new browser tab)

Frodd, Diane, Cindy, and Mercy advanced to the next round, after succeeding in the first round.

For the next round, housemates were instructed to fill a test tube to the brim using a teaspoon with one hand.

Big Brother instructed each housemate to indicate when they are done filling the test tubes.

After two intense minutes, Cindy won, and she automatically became head of house.

As perks for winning, she received 250 bet9ja coins, immunity for the week, and exclusive access to the ‘Head Of House’ room.

When asked to pick one of the housemates to enjoy the ‘Head Of House’ room, Cindy surprisingly picked Mike.

BBNAIJA EVICTIONS: How the audience voted(Opens in a new browser tab)

NAN reports that Cindy joined the game in July as a surprise housemate, alongside Joe, Enkay, Elozonam and Venita, who was evicted on Sunday. (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.