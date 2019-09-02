Housemate, Seyi Awolowo has won the Veto Power of chance badge in the ongoing BBNaija season four.

This was the second time Seyi won the badge, weeks after the controversy that trailed his first win.

In July, Seyi failed to use his chance card to save himself from nomination, causing Biggie to ban him from participating in the challenge till the end of the show.

He was also fake-evicted alongside Tacha as part of punishment for refusing to use the power of the card. Soon after, Seyi was returned to the house and allowed to participate in future challenges.

On Sunday night, he joined the other housemates to test his chance at winning the coveted badge.

As usual, the Veto Power Game is a Game of Chance with each Housemates having an equal probability of winning.

For having the least amount of marbles at the end of the Game, Seyi has become the Veto Power Holder for this week.

There were twelve stools with a silver cup on it. The Housemates were to pick a stool and stand in front of it for the game.

Once they chose their playing stand, they were not allowed to change or swap position. Housemates were to pick a card from the magic hat which housed two types of cards.

The first type of cards was those with single digits’ zero to six while the second type of cards had the instruction “pass two marbles to the person next to you.”

Having understood the rules of the Game, the Housemates proceeded to pick a card and place the corresponding number of marbles into their cups.

In the first round, the Housemates with the most marble were eliminated. In this case, it was Ike and Mike.

The process was repeated in the second round and the Housemates collected marbles which were added to the previous ones they had.

When this round was over and the scores tallied, Venita and Omashola were out of the game for having the most marbles.

The third round saw Frodd, Seyi, Tacha, Cindy, Khafi, Elozonam, Mercy and Diane go through the card and marble process again.

At the end of the third round, there was a tie between Seyi and Tacha. Both Housemates had three marbles each which made the game extend into another round.

This time, Seyi won as he had the least amount of marbles. With his position, he also earned 100 Bet9ja Coins and bonus coins for his teammates.

The Veto Power Holder will make a Save and Replace decision on Nomination Night on Monday.