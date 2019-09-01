BBNaija: More heartbreak for Diane as Sir Dee gets evicted

By Ayo Onikoyi

This Sunday eviction live party is taking no prisoners and definitely not putting icing on any cake as the eviction reared its ugly head, so fast and furious.

After Esther got axed to walk, Sir Dee soon followed, leaving person inconsolable, Diane. Diane who claimed to be a virgin just couldn’t bear to see Sir Dee walk after their little romance was just coming to the surface.

Same thing has happened to two of her love interest now; Tuoyo and Nelson and this Sir Dee ouster has left devastated.

