BBNaija: Diane evicted from Big Brother show

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate Diane has been evicted from the reality show.

She was evicted following a surprise eviction by Biggie on Monday night.

Recall that Frodd emerged the Ultimate Veto Power Holder (UVPH), and in a new twist on Monday Biggie asked Frodd to pick a gold coin to evict one housemate between Omashola and Diane.

Frodd picked a gold coin with Diane’s name, which evicted the housemate

This is following Elozonam and Ike eviction on Sunday.

This leaves five BBNaija housemates to battle for the grand prize of N60m.

Vanguard, Nigeria News