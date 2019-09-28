BBNaija contestants lack intellectual prowess – Daddy Freeze

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian radio host and presenter Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has shared his thoughts on former and current participants of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

During a recent talk show on Cool FM, the controversial figure disclosed that participants of the reality show are not known to win with intellectual prowess.

“You know I’m not too knowledgeable when it comes to politics. I have few peripheral ideas, but maybe there’s someone out there listening who can actually talk about Robert Mugabe. I want to take a call for and against if I have intelligent people listening because most people are watching Big Brother. If you want to watch intelligent contestants, watch Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. People in Big Brother are not known to win Big Brother with intellectual prowess,” he said.

Speaking more clearly, he pointed out to Efe, the winner of the 2017 BBNaija reality TV show. “Take a look at Efe. I’m not seeing anything. So, what are they in Big Brother house for? They are in there to entertain us.

He also stressed that the problem with Nigeria is that we are laced with too much entertainment.

“The problem is, all we do in this part of the world, all day and all night is get entertained. Our pastors entertain us, Big Brother entertains us, our politicians entertain us, blogs entertain us, and we entertain each other. We are not going to get out of this country by entertaining one another,” he said

Vanguard