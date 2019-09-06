Baywood, AU, ECOWAS to empower over 10,000 youths

By Mary Oghenefego

Baywood Foundation, BF, an education driven organisation, in collaboration with the African Union and ECOWAS is set to empower over 10,000 youths with leadership skills.

The focus is to run an internship empowerment programme for Nigerian youths and extend it to other African countries with the aim of jobs creation.

Speaking to the media in Lagos, Baywood founder, Emperor Chris Ibe explained that the programme which is slated for 2020 will be driven by the trio of African Union, ECOWAS and BF to train youths to participate in governance with a view to taking leadership roles in the continent.

He said: “Beginning from next year, 10,000 youths from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, gender and academic disciplines under the auspices of the BF will participate in a special internship programme for a period of 12 months.

‘’During this period, the selected candidates who will undergo a strict vetting process, would be placed in an internship role in a relevant institution, such as a political party, legislative body, government agency, among others.”

According to Ibe: “The focused objective is to position the candidate within an environment which provides opportunities to establish networks, upgrade knowledge levels and chart a career path in government.

”With young people making up over 60 per cent of the population in Africa, Ibe said the system must provide an enabling environment and affirmative action for them to participate in leadership. To this end, he said road blocks in their paths should be removed.

While lauding President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the not-too-young-to-run bill, he said that part of the challenges identified by BF, were the abandonment of youths, lack of engagement and collaboration with youths.

His words: “All these have culminated in the lack of opportunities for youths to actively participate in governance. These problems are lamentable, anti-democratic, including the exclusionist disposition of African leaders who capitalise on ethnic, religious as well as socio-economic divisions in their countries to perpetuate themselves in office.”

Vanguard