Bayelsa speaker resigns amidst claims of executive pressure

By Samuel Oyadongha

The Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Tonye Isenah has bowed to pressure and show of readiness to vacate his position on Monday 30th when the House resumed sitting.

Isenah’s resignation followed alleged pressure mounted on him by some People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to quit his position ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The controversy surrounding the alleged pressure on the Speaker lasted over two weeks with his initial reluctance to quit as directed by party leaders.

Hon. Monday Obolo representing Southern Ijaw Constituency II is expected to succeed Isenah in an arrangement aimed at assuaging the people of the Southern Ijaw area where the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon hails from.

Inside sources claimed that the Hon, Obolo factor will whittle down the high expectation of massive votes for the APC in the forthcoming poll.

A source, who spoke on the development, said Isenah decided to resign so that he won’t be blamed in case the PDP fails to win the governorship election.

The source said: “Isenah hinted of his resignation while addressing staff of the Assembly after presiding over plenary on Friday.”

He was quoted telling staff of the State House Assembly that the meeting with them may be the last in his position as Speaker.

The Speaker was said to have reached an agreement with Dickson and other PDP leaders to vacate his office in the event that Senator Douye Diri, who hails from his Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area, emerged the candidate of the PDP for the election.

Following the emergence of Diri, PDP leaders were said to have asked Isenah to surrender his position to another lawmaker from Southern Ijaw to enable the party garner votes from the council.

But Isenah initially insisted that he would not resign his position before the governorship poll, adding that he was yet to see how relinquishing his office would the PDP win the coming poll.

Confirming the development, Hon. Tonye Isenah, simply said, “yes, I don’t have a choice.”

Members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly have elected Hon. Tonye Emmanuel Isenah who is representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 1 as the new speaker of the sixth Assembly.

Hon. Tonye Isenah emerged the speaker in the first inaugural sitting of the sixth Assembly through a unanimous decision, after being nominated by Hon. Ebiowou Koku -Obiyai representing Yenagoa Constituency 2 and seconded by Hon. Mitema Obordor of Ogbia Constituency 2.

Until his emergence as the speaker of the sixth assembly, Hon. Tonye Isenah is a third-time state lawmaker and former Chief Whip of the fifth Assembly.

Hon. Abraham Ngobere, a former deputy speaker of the fifth Assembly who is representing Brass Constituency 3, was also re-elected, Deputy Speaker.

