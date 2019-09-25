Bayelsa polls: Ijaw leaders plan 2-million-man rally for PDP candidate

By Emma Amaize, Yenegoa

Ijaw Leaders Consultative Forum, ICLF, in Bayelsa State has concluded arrangement to stage a two- million-man open-air rally in Yenagoa in support of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP standard-bearer in the November 16 governorship election, Senator Douye Diri

A leader of the group, Mr. Hendrick Opukeme, said, As part of our collective support, endorsement, and solidarity, the Ijaw Leaders Consultative Forum is billed to stage a two- million- man open-air rally in Yenegoa in the next couple of weeks.”

“The rally would draw participants from the youths, women, organized labor, civil society, ethnic nationality platforms, faith-based organizations, community- based groups, student union governments, market associations, academia, and professional associations,” the group stated.

Congratulating the candidate on his victory at the just concluded primary, Opukeme said, “The emergence of Douye Diri could not have come at a more appropriate time than now considering the fact that there was actually anxiety and trepidation from well-meaning Ijaw as to who succeeds His Excellency, Governor Seriake Dickson.”

“Especially a candidate that will not only consolidate on the achievements of the Restoration administration but understands the cause and salient issues confronting the Ijaw nation within the context of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

His words, “I, therefore, commend His Excellency for the clarity of purpose, direction, and commitment which characterized the political process that culminated in the emergence Senator Douye Diri.”

“We commend Bayelsa PDP for the conduct of credible and transparent primaries and we urge all shades of opinion who participated in the primaries to close rank and vote massively for Senator Douye Diri.

“The development challenges confronting the Ijaw nation and the calling of a governor cannot be entrusted in the hands of a local community pipeline contractor as the APC intends.

“Consequently, the good people of Bayelsa State are therefore enjoined to rally behind Senator Douye Diri, who is versatile and prepared for governance in all ramifications,” he added.

Vanguard News