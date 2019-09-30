Bayelsa: PDP Youth Network salutes new speaker, members

The Peoples Democratic Party Youth Network has commended the members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for their display of maturity and firmness in effecting a leadership of the Assembly on Monday.

The Secretary General of the Group, Comrade James Oputin, said the membership of the Assembly deserved commendation for averting a breakdown of order which he said was the intention of the leaders of the opposition All Progressives Congress and the impeached Speaker.

Oputin hailed the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bubou Obolo, on his emergence as the new leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and urged him to be firm in providing leadership for House especially at this critical period.

He stated further that the Bayelsa youths would give the requisite support to the new leadership of the Assembly to reinforce the PDP’s hold on political power in the state.

The Secretary General of the group said the PDP youth would engage the Assembly on a planned seminar of the youth populace that would focus on the values and expectations of leadership after Governor Dickson.

Oputin, who gave a thumbs down to the former speaker for staging a walkout during which two APC members joined him and where after, he was late removed, also said that the action of the Assembly confirmed the fears of the youth group across Bayelsa that the opposition may have had its mole within the PDP fold who were occupying a strategic position in the PDP to sabotage the efforts of the party in the forthcoming election.

According to him, the PDP leadership, particularly the Assembly, acted well to identify and avert the plan of the APC to use moles against what would have been an unsuspecting PDP family during the election.

He the former Speaker, Isenah could not hide his displeasure and pain with the emergence of his Kinsman, Senator Douye Diri, as the PDP Candidate and the realization that the development would deprive him of the leadership of the Assembly.

Oputin who vowed to address a world press conference on his return to Bayelsa from a television programme in Abuja, added that Isenah’s covert activities against the PDP was confirmed by the walkout staged by the two members of the APC who attended the Monday sitting where Isenah was removed as speaker.

