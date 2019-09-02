Bayelsa PDP to delegates: Pick candidate of your choice

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of Monday’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Bayelsa state, elders and chieftains of the party have advised delegates to settle for the aspirant of their choice and shun any attempt by powerful forces to impose one on them.

The elders and stakeholders of the party in the state gave the advice yesterday in Abuja.

They warned against imposition, pointing out that any attempt to arm-twist and manipulate the primary will be resisted even as they added that imposition would not augur well for the party.

They were of the opinion that manipulating the primary will only give room for the emergence of an unpopular candidate, which if not checked, will factionalize the party in the long run.

Speaking with our correspondent, one of the elders and leaders of the party, who spoke anonymously said, “if Governor Seriake Dickson actually endorsed Senator Diri Douye, it means that the party is no longer exhibiting what the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has been preaching.”

He noted that Secondus has been saying there will not be an imposition of candidate and that the era of godfatherism is over in the party.

The elder said: “If what we are hearing that the governor has endorsed Douye is true, it means we don’t really know what we are doing in PDP. How will the Chairman be preaching one thing and the governor is doing something else.

“What is the governor afraid of? If the aspirant he’s endorsing is popular, he should go to the field instead of allowing this issue of endorsement, which generating bad blood among the aspirants.”