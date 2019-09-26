Bayelsa guber poll: Youths group cautions against mysterious salt

A Youths group has cautioned Bayelsans against what it described as a mysterious salt in circulation in the State.

The Secretary General of the Group, Chief James Oputin, said the salt should be avoided.

He said the salt is questionable owing to the fact that it was being shared as campaign inducement. He said the inducement could be targeted to arrest the minds of the unsuspecting Bayelsa citizens for undeserved political benefits.

He said that the “love and passion for the development of Bayelsa must be genuine and of sterner stuff beyond temporary instruments of deceit and deception by desperate politicians for ulterior motives.”

Oputin said that what the good people of Bayelsa need were not food or salt but a visionary leadership driven by years of service in the public sector. He said the people need a leader that can sustain the tempo of development already established by the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson-led administration in Bayelsa.

He said that the major opposition party in the state should make bold to come forth with its agenda of development for Bayelsa “through a manifesto as required by standard democratic practice.”

The Group Scribe said that Bayelsa was waiting to hear from the candidate of the major opposition to assess him and compare him alongside other gubernatorial candidates in the November 16, 2019 elections.

Oputin called on Bayelsans to demand a debate between all the candidates of the various political parties to ensure a dispassionate assessment of all of them.

He said that the critical issue of the governance of Bayelsa should not be reduced to the adding of flavored spices to a pot of soup.

He called on Bayelsans to vote for passion, experience, and excellence in the pursuit of the general good.

Vanguard