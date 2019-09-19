By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of the November 16th governorship elections in Bayelsa State, an election observer, YIAGA AFRICA, tasked the media on accurate reportage of the election including use of data, especially from Watching The Vote, WTV, project.

The visit and parley by YIAGA AFRICA with the media in the State was made known by the Communications Officer, YIAGA AFRICA, Moshood Isah, where the group, which was led by the Project Director, WTV, YIAGA AFRICA, Cynthia Mbamalu, explained that the project is committed to providing timely information on the election process, starting from the pre-election environment including post-election matters.

Mbamalu further stated that WTV is a comprehensive observation of the electoral process which includes the observation of the political party primaries, pre-election environment in all local government areas and the Election Day observation which deploys the Parallel Vote Tabulation, PVT.

She said: “We just concluded the training of Long-Term Observers from all Local Government Areas in the state who will serve as pre-election observers and will also be recruiting observers from sampled polling units.

“Pre-election observers will be observing political party campaigns, voter education activities by-election stakeholders, activities of the electoral commission like distribution of Permanent Voters Card, PVC. The pre-election environment is very crucial as it goes a long way in determining what happens during the election period.

“We will also be monitoring violent indicators to enable us to build early warning systems in order to prevent or mitigate electoral violence.”

She also added that for the Election Day, YIAGA AFRICA’s WTV will be used as an advanced Election Day observation methodology called the Parallel Vote Tabulation, PVT.

“The PVT is a systematic observation of the voting and counting process at a representative random sample of polling units using statistical principle and information and communication technologies (ICTs) to rapidly transmit observer reports from the Polling Units to a central database.

“Using the PVT, YIAGA AFRICAs WTV carefully samples polling units using time-tested statistical principles to ensure that the sample is both representative and unbiased.

“Using this methodology, observer reports are sent via SMS to a central database which enables WTV analyse and share timely findings on the conduct of the election in near real-time. The PVT also is the only methodology that allows non-partisan observer groups to verify the accuracy of the official election results”, she said.

Also speaking at the media round table was Chairman of the National Union of Journalists, Samuel Numonengi, who commended YIAGA AFRICA’s election observation plans while urging members of the union to adhere to professional ethics and remain apolitical in the cause of their reportage.

Speaking in the same vein as the Chairperson of National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Baye Maria Olodie said, the WTV project was timely and expressed optimism that it would help to harmonise election reports by the media in the State.

However, during the interactive session, journalists raised concerns relating to the location of polling units at private residents, which are being used as avenues to commit massive electoral malpractices that trigger electoral violence.

They also charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on to review these concerns following the volatility nature of the electoral process in the State, which they called on security agencies to also exhibit professional conduct and remain non-partisan in the discharge of their duties by ensuring a peaceful electoral process and protection of lives and properties.

vanguard