By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenegoa

election in Bayelsa State, Governor Seriake Dickson has sworn in five new Special Advisers. Ahead of the November 16 governorship

Dickson, who spoke Tuesday while swearing in the special advisers in Yenagoa, restated that the PDP would record another landslide victory in the forthcoming polls.

“We are preparing the ground to usher in the next administration, and make no mistake, the next administration is going to be a PDP-led administration in our state. Make no mistake, the Ijaw nation has no room for APC, this state is a PDP home.

Dickson, who congratulated the new special advisers, described their appointments as a recognition of the important contributions they made in their previous assignments.

He urged them to join other members of the Restoration Government to mobilize more support for right causes that would promote the continued stability, peace and development of the state.



“This swearing-in is just a tip of the iceberg. By tomorrow or next, more young people who have already been identified across the various local government areas and other stakeholders would be brought in as our way of broadening the base of our restoration government. It is also our way of identifying young people who need to be given responsibility.



“I implore You all to continue to do what you have been doing, mobilizing support and laying the foundation for a great and prosperous Bayelsa that we have all stood by the last 8 years.

“By tomorrow or before the end of the week a number of them that were identified will be brought in to be involved.”

The newly sworn special advisers are the former Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Sagbama Local Government Council, Hon Michael Magbisa, and his Yenagoa counterpart, Hon Austin Sambo.

Others include the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kolokuma-Opokuma, Hon Tolumoye Bikikoro, Hon Pius Andabai-Wareyai, and Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe.

