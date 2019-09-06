Bayelsa Guber: Dickson advocates tolerance, free, fair election

As PDP begins post primaries reconciliation

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has called for tolerance and maturity among the political class in the state ahead the governorship election slated for November 16, 2019.

He stressed the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the relevant agencies to ensure the conduct of free, fair and credible gubernatorial election in the state.

Dickson in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr, Fidelis Soriwei, advised those with ambitions to occupy political office to start the process with prayers to seek the face of God before following up with consultations.

He said, that those with the desire to serve the people through public offices should cultivate the habit of serving the people and giving the Almighty God his place in praise as a starting point noting that God is the true source of power.

He commended the 21 contestants who participated in the gubernatorial primaries for their show of political maturity and sportsmanship.

The governor said that the leadership of the party will make deliberate efforts to contact all the other aspirants with a view to bringing them back effectively to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, family without delay.

The reconciliatory moves, according to the statement, had already commenced with some of the major aspirants meeting with the governor shortly after the election at the Governor’s Lodge.

Among those who have met with the governor, the statement added, are the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, Keniebi Okoko, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Talford Ongolo.

“Some of the aspirants also had informal discussions with the candidate, Sen Douye Diri. Also, the governor announced the reappointment of Chief Ongolo, who resigned to contest the governorship primaries as the Chief of Staff.

“He described the Chief of Staff as a dependable party man who believes in the supremacy and interest of the party. The governor recalled that all those who indicated interest to contest the governorship were allowed to go into the race, carry out their campaigns without victimisation from the government they were serving.

“The governor described the primaries conducted by the state chapter of the Opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, which produced Chief David Lyon, an oil surveillance security contractor, as a sham,” Soriwei noted.

