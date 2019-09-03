The Bayelsa High Court sitting in Yenagoa on Tuesday refused to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC), from using direct mode to conduct its primary for the for the Nov. 16 governorship election n Bayelsa.

The President of the court, Justice E. G Umukoro, who struck out the case seeking to allow the party use indirect mode, urged the party to go and decide the method that would suit members of the party.

“The jurisdiction was for the party to decide on the mode that would suit the party members,” he said.

Recalls that the APC had earlier adopted to use direct mode of primary for the governorship primary.

The National Working Committee of the APC had postponed the governorship primary earlier fixed on August 29, to Sept. 4.

Vanguard