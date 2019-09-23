Bauchi: Suspected armed robber dies in shoot out with Police

By Charles Agwam

The Nigeria Police, Bauchi Command said it has killed a suspected armed robber during a shoot out between an armed robbery gang and Police, in its attempt to foil a robbery attack on Shafa fuel station along Bauchi-Jos road.

In a press release made available to Vanguard on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer of Bauchi Command, Kamal Datti said the Police received a distress call from Shafa filling station that a gang of suspected armed robbers numbering about 5, armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons were at the filling station with intent rob them of their money and other valuables.

Datti explained that, on receipt of the report, the Command promptly mobilised its tactical teams attached to Operation Puff Adder to the area to arrest the situation, which resulted in a crossfire between Policemen and the gang of suspected armed robbers that led to the death of one of the gang members.

“Yesterday, at about 2000hrs, the Command received a distress call from Shafa filling station situated at Miri village along Bauchi-Jos road, that a gang of suspected armed robbers numbering about 5, armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons stormed the aforementioned filling station with intent rob them of their sales proceeds and other valuables.

“However, on sighting the Police team, the suspects engaged our men in a gun battle, but they were overpowered by superior firepower of the Police and one of the suspects was shot during the battle, while the rest are suspected to have escaped with bullets wounds.

“The suspect was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital for treatment but was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor. Exhibits recovered include: one AK-47 rifle with 25 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition,” he said.

He further stated that the case is under investigation while assuring that effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

