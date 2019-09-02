Bandits’ve taken over Ogoniland, monarch cries out from hiding

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—TRADITIONAL ruler in Kaaba community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief MSK Nule, said, yesterday, that bandits have taken over Ogoniland.

The monarch, who cried out from hiding narrated the killing of one resident and another one battling for his life as bandits struck again, Sunday night, in Kaaba community.

A similar attack in Kaaba among other Ogoni communities, a couple of weeks ago, left some persons dead and the palace of the monarch, Chief Nule burnt among other property.

Lamenting the latest attack, the traditional ruler said the gunmen came in the midnight on motorbikes, adding that it has been one attack too many.

He said: “From my hiding, I am told they are about burying the dead victim, the second is still lying in hospital. These boys have taken over Khana council, same way they have taken over the entire Ogoni.”

“They are within Nyo-Khana and they come out of their hiding, causing mayhem on the innocent people. As I speak with you, Nyo-Khana communities are completely empty.”

