Bandits have taken over Ogoniland, monarch cries out from hiding

By Egufe Yafugborhi

TRADITIONAL ruler in Kaaba community, Khana local government area, Rivers state, Chief MSK Nule, says bandits have taken over Ogoniland.

The monarch cried out from hiding yesterday while narrating the killing of one resident, and another battling for his life as bandits struck again Sunday night in Kaaba community.

A similar attack in Kaaba among other Ogoni communities, a couple of weeks ago, had left some persons dead and palace of the monarch, Chief Nule burnt among other properties.

Lamenting the latest attack, the traditional ruler said the gunmen came in the dead of the night in motorbikes, saying that it has been one attack too many.

“From my hiding, I am told they are about burying the dead victim, the second is still lying in the hospital. These boys have taken over Khana Local Government Area, the same way they have taken over entire Ogoni.

“They are within Nyo-Khana and they come out of their hiding, causing mayhem against innocent people. As I speak with you now, Nyo-Khana communities are completely empty.”

