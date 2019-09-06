Banditry: Katsina residents, Islamic scholars seek divine intervention

By Bashir Bello

Worried by the wave of killings, armed banditry and kidnapping in the state, residents of Katsina State, including prominent Islamic scholars, yesterday, went spiritual by organising special prayer session to overcome the current security in the state.

The residents who trooped out enmasse said they had resolved to prayer to seek Allah’s divine intervention to overcome the menace.

The prayer session was organised by concerned citizens of Katsina State and held at Dahiru Mangal Jumaat mosque.

One of the organisers, Sabo Musa, lamented that activities of bandits in the state had led to the killings and kidnapping of many innocent people, saying: “Government is taken measures to deal with the situation, but we felt as concerned citizens we should compliment that efforts by organising the prayer session to overcome the menace.

We organised this prayer not for any personal gain but to seek Allah’s divine intervention to salvage the security situation at hand in Katsina State. We appeal to Islamic scholars and people of the state to continue to pray to Allah to overcome the situation and expose those behind the activities of the bandits.

An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Munnir Jafar, said: “Prayer is a sword in the hands of Muslims to surmount any form of problems, hence the need for all to join hands and pray to Allahto conquer the ugly menace.”

Earlier, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Mohammed Matazu, commended organisers of the prayer session, describing it as timely.

“The ministry will also organise similar prayer session at various mosques to seek Allah’s intervention toward addressing insecurity and other problems facing the state,” Matazu added.

