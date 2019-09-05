Banditry: Katsina goes spiritual

By Bashir Bello

Worried by the waves of killings, armed banditry and kidnapping in the state, residents of Katsina State including prominent Islamic scholars have on Thursday gone spiritual by organizing a special prayer session to overcome the current security faced in the state.

The residents who trooped out en masse said they have resolved to implore prayers to seek Allah’s divine intervention to overcome the menace.

This was coming as the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has embarked on a visit to the hideouts of the bandits in the eight front line local government areas of the state to dialogue with them in order to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

The special prayer session was organized by a concerned citizen of Katsina State and held at the Dahiru Mangal Jumaat mosque.

One of the organizers, Sabo Musa lamented that activities of bandits in the state have led to the killing and kidnapping of many innocent people hence the need for the prayer session.

“Government is taken measures to deal with the situation but we felt as concerned citizens we should complement that effort by organizing the prayer session to overcome the menace.

“We organize this prayer, not for any personal gain but to seek Allah’s divine intervention to salvage the security situation at hand in Katsina state.

“We appealed to Islamic scholars and people of the state to continue to pray to Allah to overcome the situation and expose those behind the activities of the bandits,” Musa said.

An Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Munnir Jafar said prayer is a sword in the hands of Muslims to surmount any form of problems hence the need for all to join hands and prayer to Allah in order to conquer the ugly menace.

Earlier, the State’s Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Mohammed Lawal Matazu commended organizers of the prayer session, describing it as timely.

“The ministry will also organize similar prayer session at the various mosque to seek Allah’s intervention toward addressing insecurity and other problems facing the state,” Matazu added.

However, Prominent Islamic scholars, top government officials, political associates and businessmen among others were in attendance at the special prayer.

Vanguard