Banditry: Katsina Emir go spiritual

As more communities in Katsina State come under attack by bandits, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir, has directed his subjects to embark on special prayers for God’s intervention.

Kabir gave the directive while addressing Islamic clerics on Friday in Katsina.

“As from today, all citizens of Katsina Emirate should embark on special prayers against the activities of bandits and cattle rustlers.

“As muslims, we should embark on aggressive prayers for Allah’s intervention to end this menace.

“The bandits have killed my people and kidnapped women and children.

“We have no option than to resort to prayers; Islam teaches that prayer is the only weapon against calamities.

“We all must pray. Our special prayers will surely assist the security agents in their operations against the bandits,” he stated.

Kabir commended the Katsina Government for giving logistic support to the security agents to tackle the bandits.(NAN)

Vanguard