Banditry: Angry protesters have set ablaze the house of the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, SSG, Mustapha Inuwa and the All Progressive Congress, APC, secretariat in Danmusa local government area of Katsina State, over the wave of insecurity in the state.

The youths were said to have set ablaze the house on Tuesday night to protest the spate of armed banditry attacks in the area with the last on a trader brutalized by armed bandits, while returning from market.

Information gathered from the area revealed that the youths protested to the District head’s palace who allegedly fled on sighting the protesters.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “about one thousand youths from the town mobilized to the scene of the crisis and took the injured victim of the armed bandits to the District head’s palace who fled on sighting the protesters. This made the youths who turned violent to march to the residence of the SSG and later the APC secretariat to set them ablaze to register their dissatisfaction with the growing insecurity in the area.”

The SSG, who hails from the area, is the chairman, Amnesty Programme in the state set up to proffer solutions to the security challenges bedevilling the state.

The Katsina State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, saying the suspects, for inexplicable reasons, burnt down the SSG’s house, two APC political offices and vandalized one.

Isah added that the police had arrested 35 suspects in connection with the incident.

