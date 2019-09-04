By Bashir Bello

Angry protesters have set ablaze the house of the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, SGS, Mustapha Inuwa and the ruling party, All Progressive Congress , APC, secretariat in Danmusa local government area of Katsina State.

Information gathered from the area revealed that the youths to stage a protest to the District head’s palace who fled on sighting the protesters.

A reliable source who pleaded to speak on condition of anonymity said that this did not go down well with the youths who turned violent and marched to the residence of the SGS and set it ablaze.

According to the source, “about one thousand youths from the town mobilized to the scene of the crisis and took the injured victim by the armed bandits of the District head’s palace who fled on sighting the protesters.

“This made the youths who turned violent to march to the residence of the SGS and later the APC secretariat to set them ablaze to register their dissatisfaction with the growing insecurity in the area,” the source said.

The SGS hails from the area and the Chairman, Amnesty Program in the state set up to proffer solutions to the security challenges bedevilling the state.

The Katsina State Police Command through its spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incidence saying the suspects for inexplicable reasons burnt down the SGS’s house, two APC political offices and vandalized one.

SP Isah further said it has arrested 35 suspects in connection with the incident.

