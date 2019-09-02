By Emma Amaize

ASABA – PAN -Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the mouthpiece of traditional rulers, leaders, and stakeholders of the coastal states of Niger Delta, yesterday, asked South-South Governors to stop the movement of armed herdsmen in the region like their southeast counterparts did, a few days ago.

Amidst the claim by some Northern leaders that southeast governors had no powers to ban interstate movement of herders, the regional group, in a statement, by the National Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mulade, said the decision was in order.

“The South-South governors should take a cue from the southeast governors and tow the same path”, it said, saluting the governors for their good intention and courage.

According to the group, “It is a decision well taken to safeguard loss of lives and property by herdsmen, who bear dangerous weapons.”

“Open grazing and an unhindered movement of herdsmen constitute a security risk, especially when the federal government is unable to arrest any of these AK 47- bearing herdsmen who kill and destroy innocent and defenseless Nigerians.

“You do not expect a state governor to keep quiet and condone killings of his people by herdsmen whom the federal government cannot deal with,” it added.