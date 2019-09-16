AXA Mansard advocates healthy lifestyle

By Rosemary Onuoha

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of AXA, has charged Nigerians to stay fit by regularly engaging in sporting and other physical activities to maintain healthy lifestyle.

The company gave the advice when it supported the FESTAC Volleyball Club on its FESTAC Volleyball tournament.

Speaking during the event, Head of Distribution Sales Support at AXA Mansard, Chukwuma Ibobo said that the company is excited to be a part of tournaments that engender togetherness, positive recreation, and healthy living in communities.

He said, “The health benefits of playing sports include an increase in lean body mass, basal metabolic rate, as well as bone density, which assists in getting healthier body composition. Playing sports is a favourite activity and stress relief for many people as it provides us with enjoyment and entertainment. There are many health benefits derived from playing sports including reduced rate of diabetes, improved heart function, better blood sugar control, lowered cholesterol levels, improved blood circulation, lowered rate of hypertension, and lowered stress levels.”