Aviation fuel not scarce, 80m litres in stock — NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, debunked rumours of aviation fuel scarcity in the country, stating that it currently has 80 million litres of the commodity, which is capable of meeting the country’s needs for 37 days.

In a statement in Abuja, the NNPC enjoined airline operators and other consumers of the product to discountenance any rumour of aviation fuel scarcity and go about their businesses without fear or distraction.

The NNPC said, “The assurance became necessary to douse rumours in certain quarters that there was a shortage of aviation fuel in the country.

“Contrary to insinuations of shortage, there is a stock of over 80 million litres of aviation fuel in its storage, enough to last for over 37 days at current daily consumption, even if more cargoes of the product were not imported within the period.

“We, therefore, enjoined airline operators and other consumers of the product to discountenance the rumours and go about their businesses without fear or distraction.”

The NNPC assured that it has enough stock of aviation fuel to meet the needs of airline operators and other consumers of the product, while it urged marketers and other players in the sub-sector to desist from any action that could impede supply and distribution of the product.

It stressed that the corporation would do everything within its powers to sustain the seamless supply of petroleum products nationwide.

The NNPC urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report anyone found engaging in product hoarding or diversion to the industry regulator, the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, or any law enforcement agency around them.

