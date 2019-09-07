Automobile big boy, Darry Ogbonna debuts on music scene with single ‘Bolanle’

By AYO ONIKOYI

Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna,the Chief Executive Officer of IVD Autos Limited has debuted on the music scene with ‘IVD’ as his stage name and a single titled ‘Bolanle’, featuring ‘Zanku’ master Zlatan Ibile. The feel-good, high tempo, danceable song was released on several digital platforms on Friday, September 6, 2019 and has since been enjoying rave reviews.

The song ‘Bolanle’ which is a name of a girl who rose from the ghetto to become something of a celebrity, taking no prisoners along the way is accentuated with eclectic beat, rapacious rhythm and intoxicating memes that will surely launch it on top of any Afro pop playlist.

It was produced by IVD Empire Entertainment, a recording company owned by Darry Ogbonna a.k.a IVD. Both IVD and Zlatan delivered a masterpiece on this one with mastery of poetic lines and quick-witted lyrics.

Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna,the Chief Executive Officer of IVD Autos Limited, established himself as an astute businessman of many trades; a few of which are the automobile, property and entertainment businesses. With more than a decade wealth of experience in the business of importing automobiles to Nigeria, Ogbonna has proven himself to be a young and passionate business man determined to carve a niche for himself.

Unlike many who just dabble into a business without passion, foresight or commitment, just because they were advised to, or for the profit, Ogbonna ventured into the automobile business with passion, focus and set goals.

“I’ve been into this business for more than 14 years. It’s a good business and I have passion for it. I’ve always looked forward to being in the auto mobile industry and I really don’t have any regrets. Thank God I’ve gone far and things are going as planned,” he once said in an interview

If his pedigree as a businessman is anything to go by one can only expect that foray into music can only be greeted by nothing but success.

Vanguard