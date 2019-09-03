Breaking News
Attacks on Nigerians reckless, run against South African leaders’ ideals ― Osinbajo

Says violence unfortunate, recalling Nigeria’s role in pulling down apartheid

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, spoke to reporters in Kano Tuesday afternoon, answering questions on the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

Nigeria, South Africa
Yemi Osinbajo

Osinbajo said: “Let me say first that these recent attacks are condemnable. It is very sad and very unfortunate that the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians living in South Africa are once again being destroyed with such wantonness and with such carelessness and recklessness.”

Osinbajo also stated that “it is unfortunate because Nigeria and Nigerians invested a great deal in the destruction and the pulling down of apartheid. Besides, these acts of bigotry are entirely contrary to the very ideals that all the great South African leaders including the present President fought for, and for which many gave their lives.

Mr President (Muhammdu Buhari) has already spoken about this and obviously, we are very concerned and certainly intend to take this up with the authorities in South Africa in order to ensure that this sort of thing does not repeat itself. This is absolutely unacceptable and unconscionable.

Vanguard

 

