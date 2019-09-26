Atlantic Hall honours two of its own on their appointment into Lagos govt.

Atlantic Hall School, Poka-Epe, on Sunday 22nd September, honoured two members of its board, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo and Princess Aderemi Folasade Adebowale, for their recent appointment into the Lagos State Government as Commissioner for Education and Special Adviser on Civic Engagement respectively.

The grand reception, which held at the school’s foyer, brought trustees, parents, teachers, alumni, students and well-wishers from different walks of life together.

One-time First Lady of Lagos State, Lady Doja Otedola led a host of eminent personalities, including former Chief Judge of Lagos State and Chairman, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Ayotunde Philips, and a host of others.

Speaking at the event, the chairman, Atlantic Hall Education Trust Council, Chief Mrs Taiwo Taiwo, described the appointment of the two board members by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as testament to the leadership, excellence and integrity of the individuals and especially of the institution.

“We put this event together because Mrs Adefisayo and Princess Adebowale deserve to be honoured. We congratulate them on their appointments and thank his Excellency, Governor Sanwo-Olu, for counting them worthy to serve in his cabinet. The selection of the two trustees is testament to the quality of this place and acknowledgement of our core values of leadership, excellence and diligence.”

Expressing appreciation, Mrs Adefisayo, Commissioner of Education, described her appointment as a call to service. “I regard this new role as a call to service. I do not take it for granted. I thank Atlantic Hall Education Trust Council and all our stakeholders for this honour.”

Princess Adebowale remarked, “I feel highly honoured to be considered worthy of this mention. I thank you all, my elders and mentors, for moulding and motivating me through my career in politics. I thank you too for your support of Atlantic Hall these past 30 years. I will not let you down.”

The event was anchored by the principal of the school, Mr. Andrew Jedras and featured a sonorous rendition by the amazing operatic talent, Ranti Ihimoyan.

