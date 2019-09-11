Breaking News
Atiku vs Buhari: War as supporters tweet #Atikucoming, #Atikubusted, #Buharistaying, #Buharitill2023

By Nwafor Sunday

As Nigerians wait passionately for the Tribunal judgment between the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, respectively, supporters of both parties have taken to the micro blogging site ‘Twitter’ to campaign and conspicuously back their candidate.

buhari-atiku
Atiku and Buhari

Some who support Buhari created the following hash tags, ‘#Buharistaying, #Buharitill2023, #Atikubusted’ in support of Buhari.

Those in support of Atiku however, created #Atikucoming, #AtikuhasNocase, #AtikuHopeforNaija, and #BuhariLeaveTheTribunalToDoTheirJob.

Both supporters have been at war in the social media, with one accusing and counter-reacting on the characterization of Atiku and Buhari.

Recall that the Atiku had filled a petition challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the Feb. 23 general election.

He had accused Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of colluding, rigging and manipulating the election in favor of Buhari.

He brought in several evidences to prove that he won the election. Buhari on the other side presented counter evidence, allegedly squashing the hypothetical facts of Atiku. Buhari is of the opinion that he won the election, free, fair and legitimately.

We await the Tribunal judgment today.

Vanguard

