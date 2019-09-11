Atiku vs Buhari: War as supporters tweet #Atikucoming, #Atikubusted, #Buharistaying, #Buharitill2023

By Nwafor Sunday

As Nigerians wait passionately for the Tribunal judgment between the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, respectively, supporters of both parties have taken to the micro blogging site ‘Twitter’ to campaign and conspicuously back their candidate.

Some who support Buhari created the following hash tags, ‘#Buharistaying, #Buharitill2023, #Atikubusted’ in support of Buhari.

Those in support of Atiku however, created #Atikucoming, #AtikuhasNocase, #AtikuHopeforNaija, and #BuhariLeaveTheTribunalToDoTheirJob.

Both supporters have been at war in the social media, with one accusing and counter-reacting on the characterization of Atiku and Buhari.

Recall that the Atiku had filled a petition challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the Feb. 23 general election.

He had accused Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of colluding, rigging and manipulating the election in favor of Buhari.

He brought in several evidences to prove that he won the election. Buhari on the other side presented counter evidence, allegedly squashing the hypothetical facts of Atiku. Buhari is of the opinion that he won the election, free, fair and legitimately.

We await the Tribunal judgment today.

Three possible outcome of today’s Judgment Day 1. Buhari wins

2. Buhari wins

3. Buhari wins “DEAL WITH IT”

So you don’t confuse yourself..

Walter Onnoghen CJN had to go for days like this! #AtikuIsComing #AtikuBusted #BuhariTormentor #BuhariLeaveTheTribunalToDoTheirJob — OG Pascal`April 🇳🇬 (@iamogpascal) September 11, 2019

Atiku 1 -0 Buhari. They want this to look tough and real. Give Atiku irrelevant wins and knack am akpako for the main judgement#AtikuIsComing #AtikuBusted — Titan 🔱🔱 (@sassypresh) September 11, 2019

If tribunal declare Atiku winner of the 2019 presidential election what will happen? #AtikuBusted — Mouthfilled (@gbidigbidi) September 11, 2019

First Business of the Day by PEPT Tribunal Chairman, Garba Mohammed taken care of. They have moved to another PETITION#FareWellAtiku#AtikuBusted #AtikuNoCum pic.twitter.com/Sqsp534fVw — Ezeaka Chidozie Ishola Buharideen (@Ezeakachidozie) September 11, 2019

As long as this hashtag (#PEPTSAVENIGERIA)will save some people from severe pain, I am not bothered but all I know is that #AtikuHasNoCase and #AtikuIsNotComing because #AtikuBusted — ‘Kunle Adeniran (@kunle_adeniran) September 11, 2019

A lot of otumopo, juju, jazz will be at work in that court today. #PEPTSAVENIGERIA#AtikuIsComing #AtikuBusted #AtikuBusted #AtikuIsComing

Everybody are really prepared. — LEARNED OMO ONILE in LAGOS 🇳🇬 (@EMMANUELJOEself) September 11, 2019

Vanguard