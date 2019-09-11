The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday held that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP have failed to discharge the burden of proof of the allegation of non-qualification of president Muhammadu Buhari to contest the Feb. 23 general election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that evidence before the court shows that Buhari obtained the Cambridge West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Garba held that it has been established that a candidate is not required under the Electoral Act to attach his certificate to his Form CF001 before a candidate is adjudged to have the requisite qualification to contest the election.

The chairman of the tribunal, therefore, holds that the petitioners failed to prove that the president submitted a false affidavit on his credentials to INEC.

