Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Unknown gunmen on weekend kidnapped Miss Ai’shat Umar Ardo (Ummi), the daughter of Adamawa State politician, Dr Umar Ardo.

Miss Ardo was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday night around 7:45pm at Blinkers Shopping Mall, Asokoro Abuja.

The father of the victim, Dr Ardo, who disclosed the kidnap of his daughter said the kidnappers put her in an ash Camry and zoomed off.

Ardo, who is said to be a cousin of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said that the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the family.

He said: “My daughter, Ai’shat Umar Ardo (Ummi)), 24, was kidnapped at Blinkers Shopping mall, No.46 Nkwame Nkurma crescent, Asokoro around 7:45 pm on Saturday.

“They put her in an ash Camry and zoomed off. Nothing is heard of her since, and no call is yet received from them. Your prayer is needed. Thank you.”

Meanwhile the FCT Police Command late Sunday night stated it has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers of Miss Ardo just as it noted that a lecturer with Base University, Abuja who was suspected to have earlier been kidnapped, has been rescued by its operatives.

While assuring that the FCT is not under siege of kidnappers, it said its crime-fighting strategy has been reinvigorated to ensure protection of life and property.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the command said, “The FCT Police Command wishes to reassure the public that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and the Police has reinvigorated its crime-fighting strategy to ensure the protection of lives and property in FCT.

“It is pertinent to inform the public that the Police has successfully rescued the Baze University lecturer who was kidnapped on 8th September, 2019.

“The Command wants to also inform the public that it has commenced a discreet investigation into an unfortunate kidnap case which occurred at Asokoro on Saturday 14th September 2019.

“The Police are currently making concerted effort to rescue the victim.

“Contrary to speculations on social media about an upsurge in this crime, the Command wishes to correct the notion and inform the public that the aforementioned were the only cases reported to the police, and efforts are being intensified to arrest the suspects behind the crime.

“The Command wants to reaffirm its commitment to the protect lives and property by deploying proactive security measures that will nip this crime in the bud.”

Vanguard News.