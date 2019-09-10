Athletics: Ugwuanyi approves 2nd edition of coal city marathon

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU State governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved the 2nd edition of Coal City Marathon to hold November 23, 2019 in Enugu state.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports, Barr. Henrietta Ngozi Ani, in her office on Monday while inaugurating members of 2019 Coal City Marathon organising committee.

Barr, Ani who charged the committee to work for the success of the 2nd edition of the marathon, revealed that Zippsports is partnering with the ministry to organize the marathon.

“Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had in June this year approved the state hosting 2019 edition of coal city marathon. Today, I am inaugurating you to go out to the field and work for the success. Zippsports is partnering with Ministry of Youths and Sports to organize the 2nd edition of the marathon billed to hold on Saturday 23rd November 2019”, She said.

She pointed out that both foreign and local athletes from all parts of the world would participate in the marathon.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director Zippsports, Mr Nzube Ndiokwelu, who lamented the challenges encountered in the last marathon, enjoined members of the organising committee to work for the success of marathon.

“We had financial, technical and logistic challenges in the previous edition and will not allow such to repeat itself. I am enjoying the members of organising committee to work for the success 2019 marathon edition”, He explained

He explained that Zippsports is the franchise owner and marketer of the marathon, while Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports is providing the platform as other interested marketers are invited to market the marathon.

Briefly after the inauguration, chairman of Enugu state Football Association, FA, Mr Chidi Offor Okenwa commended Enugu state government and Zippsports for organising 2nd edition of Coal City Marathon, charged media committee to market it to the world.

“I thank Enugu state government and Zippsports for reaching an agreement conducting the marathon. Marathon is a media event, we want media committee to commence the publicity of the marathon immediately”, Okenwa said.

In his speech the Chairman of Enugu State Athletics Association, Mr Mbonu Obiukwu said the committee would overcome the problems encountered in the 2019 edition.

