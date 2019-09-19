At WATS’ 29th Convocation: Omolewa urges Nigerians to engage in intensive prayers

…130 students graduate

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Emeritus Professor of History of Education, University of Ibadan, Prof. Michael Omolewa, has admonished Nigerians to prayerfully ride through the storm currently raging in the country, adding that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Omolewa, who was the Guest Speaker at the 29th Convocation and 30th anniversary of the West Africa Theological Seminary, WATS, expressed optimism that corruption, abuse, social injustice, inequity, wickedness, evil, arrogance, impunity among other vices capable of ruining nations, would be gotten rid of in Nigeria by the power of the Almighty God.

Speaking on the theme: Riding the Storm to Glory, Omolewa noted that there was storm nationally and globally and that Nigeria’s security challenge was taking its toll on the country’s economy.

According to him: “We will overcome as long as we are honest, truthful and continue to live a life of transparency, social justice, holiness, equity and balance. Nigeria is in the midst of the storm including politics, social, economic, individual, religious, physical, professional storm but we can overcome the storm by looking unto Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith. As a government, we must embrace Jesus and trust Him to see us through the storm so that there will be peace, cooperation, camaraderie and cohesion within the African continent.”

The Founder of WATS, who is also the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Reverend Gary Maxey, said since its establishment, over 2000 people have graduated from the school.

“The ministry started 30 years ago and is not only still going but growing and living its original purpose and we have a future ahead of us.”

On his part, the Provost, Pastor Oluwafemi Martins, said 130 students graduated in various divisions including Bachelor of Arts in Theology, Bachelor of Arts in Religion, Master of Arts in Intercultural Studies, Master of Arts, Christian Leadership, Master of Arts, Christian Education, Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry, which is the highest level of qualification.

He further explained that the theme was carefully chosen to reflect the entirety of the institution’s 30 years history including the challenges, obstacles that it had been able to scale through.

The keynote speaker, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, urged Nigerians to embrace the larger biblical view of stewardship which goes beyond church budgets or building projects.

WATS is affiliated to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

