ASUSS applaud Abiodun for correcting Amosun’s wrong deed to teachers

As he approves promotion for over 10,000 teachers

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, Ogun State Chapter has applauded the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Deputy, Engr. Noimat Salako and the Chief of Staff Alhaji Shuaib Salisu for writing right the wrongdoing of the immediate past administration led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun for neglecting the educational sector as well as starving the teaching and none teaching staff of the sector there due promotion exercise for year 2016 and 2017 respectively.

The State Chairman ASUSS, Comrade Akeem Lasisi in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta Ogun State Capital, said over 10,000 thousand teachers have been stagnated in respect of getting their due promotion to the next grade level, adding that just last week the Union paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor who made a promised that all issues affecting the education sector and the welfare of teachers in the state would be looked into.

He said to his greatest surprised the approval of over 10,000 teaching and none teaching of the state primary and Secondary school came as a big surprise to the entire members, saying unlike the former governor, Senator, Ibikunle Amosun, who never kept his promise to the teachers in Ogun State.

“We were positively shocked to see that within couples of days after our passionate appeal to the government, our request has been made reality. For us in ASUSS, this singular act of honour has distinguished the government as a peoples government. By this commendable act, the governor has written his name in the hearts of both teaching and non – teaching staff of Ogun state government. Teachers do not forget good deed, as well as bad ones.

It is our hope that once the economy of the state is better and stronger, other financially rewarding obligations of government to teachers which past administration has denied us of, shall be made realizable in weeks and months to come to further cushion the effect of heavy financial burdens on our colleagues for better and improved efficiency” Comrade. Akeem said.

Lasisi assured and promised that the gesture of the state government would never be forgotten, adding that this would further encouraged teachers in all schools to deliver good, qualitative and efficient education to the pupils across the state.