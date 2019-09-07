Breaking News
Association raises 3 million tree seedlings in Katsina

The National Association of Tree Seedling Producers Association (NATREPA) in Katsina State, has raised three million seedlings for sale to the public.

Malam Abubakar Garba, the state Chairman of the association, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on  Saturday.

Garba said that the association had raised the seedlings in private nurseries in Katsina metropolis and its environs, as part of its contribution to check desertification.

“We have produced different types of tree seedlings from economic trees to those that will assist the environment.

“In our private nurseries, we have moringa, orange, banana, lemon, mango, paw-paw and other economic tree seedlings for sale.

“We also have the seedlings of Neem tree and other trees that stop the acceleration of desertification, ‘’ he said.

The chairman said that the association had reduced the price of moringa to assist farmers to plant more moringa trees on their farms.

Garba urged farmers to plant more economic trees in order to benefit more from the trees. (NAN)

Vanguard

