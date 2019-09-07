…Appeals to IGP Adamu to investigate personnel involved

…Stop meddling in our party affairs, he tells INEC

By Joseph Erunke

NATIONAL Chairman of Action Alliance, AA, Mr Kenneth Udeze, who was recently arrested men of the Nigeria Police Force and taken Oshogbo, Osun State, has claimed that he was tortured with an electric shocker.

Udeze claimed that apart from being hit with bare hands by the police who arrested him, an electric shocker was used on him, causing him to become unconscious for over six hours.

He said the police personnel who forcefully arrested him at the premises of Zenith Bank in Abuja, resorted to torturing him after he challenged them, having noticed that rather than taking him to any of the police stations in Abuja, they were heading out of the nation’s capital city.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of policemen,at a press conference, Saturday, in Abuja,after the party national convention held at its headquarters, Udeze,who claimed that the action didn’t get the clearance of the FCT Police Command,appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to probe the circumstance that led to his forceful arrest and those behind the act.

He said: “I came out from Zenith Bank on Friday morning to meet some policemen, who said they were arresting me for perjury. I sent my driver to inform my family. I thought they were taking me to a police station in Abuja, but instead, they took a road leading to Zuba.

“When I started shouting, they descended on me and started beating me, they even used the electric instrument on me and the next thing was that I found myself in a cell at Oshogbo, Osun State.

“I went through trauma when I was adopted. I challenged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate this and bring whoever is involved to book. He should investigate and expose the circumstance that led to my adoption to Oshogbo.”

While claiming that the action was orchestrated by some former leaders of his party with a view to intimidating him, he, however, said he would continue to discharge his duty without fear or favour.

Also, commenting on the crisis bedevilling his party, he asked the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to caution his staff for allegedly meddling in the affairs of the party.

He said: “I also called on the INEC chairman to investigate how staff used the commission’s letter headed papers to write a letter to the party think tank members. INEC should stop causing confusion in Action Alliance, or else we will expose the rot in INEC.”

He said that politicians should be stopped from dragging the name of police into their affairs, lamenting as unfortunate, a situation where police from Osun would arrest somebody from Abuja and not informing his colleagues in Abuja.

Earlier, its resolutions, the party approved the withdrawal of its name from the Imo State Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal, saying its decision was for the overall interest of the party and Imo State.

It equally approved the expulsion of nine Executive Committee Members of its members in line with the party’s Constitution as amended.

The members are; the deputy National Chairman, Alh. Mohammed Abubakar, National Public Secretary, Charles Chukwuemeka, National Youth Leader, Michael Madu, National Legal Adviser, Anaukyaa Mnenge Peter, National Financial Secretary, Chief Eze Nwoke, National Auditor and three others.

In their stead, the party elected Mohammed Bello as Deputy National Chairman, Barr. Ikenna Edozie as National Publicity Secretary, Bonaventure Akabude as National Youth Leader, Lawrence Seember Azuaba as National Legal Adviser, Ukwa Cynthia Nwamke as National Financial Secretary, Tanko Suleiman as National Auditor and three others.

The party, in its communique signed by 25 members, also approved the earlier dissolution of the state executives in Osun, Lagos, Cross River, Kogi, Oyo, Zamfara and Imo states.

It approved the earlier appointment of a caretaker committee in Osun, Lagos, Cross River, Kogi, Oyo, Zamfara and Imo states.

