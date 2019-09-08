Arrest order: Your denial came late Okorocha tells Ihedioha

Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, said that governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, denial that he never issued an arrest order on him (Okorocha) came late.

Okorocha, through a release by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri, said that governor Ihedioha, was aware that the order of arrest was “uncivilized.”

Okorocha, who is the immediate governor of the state, also called on Ihedioha, to sanction his Secreatary to the State Government, SSG, Uche Onyegucha, for making such a statement.

It stated: “Governor Emeka Ihedioha has been quoted in the media to have said that he never ordered for the arrest of his Predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha. This denial which has been reported in the media was part of the Press Release issued by his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

“On our part, we want to commend the governor for the denial having known that the arrest Order was uncivilized, disgraceful and embarrassing to the State and every enlighted society, although the denial came somewhat late, several weeks after the incident had happened which also makes the denial appear belated or an afterthought.

“However the governor could also add fiber to the denial by sanctioning the Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyeagucha who gave the order. When a Senior Government Official in the Capacity of Secretary to the State Government made such disturbing pronouncement, the conclusion was that he had spoken on behalf of the governor and the PDP government in the State. And the long silence of the governor was not golden.

“If the governor stops at the denial only, the public would also look at it the way they are still looking at the partial demolition of Akachi Tower which the government also denied authorizing the demolition.

“But has failed or refused to arrest those who had gone with caterpillars to pull down the tourist edifice 24hours after his inauguration. And they would have succeeded in demolishing the tower totally if not the general outcry that greeted the action.

“Senator Okorocha is a peaceful man and that was why for the eight years he was governor he never witch-hunted anybody including those who made themselves his arch political opponents.”

Vanguard