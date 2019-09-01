By Emmanuel Elebeke

The 34 Artillery Brigade , Obinze, Owerri, the State Security Services, SSS and the Nigerian Police Force have promised to work with the Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN, Imo state chapter to build greater synergy for a more peaceful and stable Imo state.

The agreement was reached yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the association to the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, the Director of SSS and Commissioner of Police in the state capital.

In his address, the Chairman of Imo state Caucus of OMPALAN, Bishop Udo Azogu told the heads of the security agencies that the objective of the visit was to enlist their support in fostering peace and security in host communities, ensure protection of oil pipelines and facilities. He also informed them that part of their objectives are to facilitate delivery of corporate social responsibility (CSR) by development agencies to impacted communities and adoption of highest safety standards in the production of mineral resources in Nigeria.

‘‘We have come to thank your command for the sustainable peace that reigns in our state which has lately witnessed a significant reduction in the crescendo of crime wave especially in the area of cult-related crimes. This is due essentially to the professional manner your command has coordinated effective response to security challenges in the state.

As an elite NGO with robust grassroots orientation we have come to partner with your command to plug all undesirable loopholes that work against peace and security in Imo State, particularly in the oil producing areas.’’

The Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN is a high profile, non-religious, Federal Government-recognized umbrella NGO of stake holders in the oil, gas and solid mineral industry.

Bishop, who commended the joint security outfit set up by Governor Emeka Ihedioha to tackle security challenges in the state assured that his organization would avail both the Imo State Government and the security outfits the support and critical expertise needed to deliver on sustainable peace and security in Imo State, so that Nigerians of all climes can live peacefully together and do legitimate business unhindered.

He further informed that OMPALAN has set up a national committee called “Committee for Harmonization of Relations between Herders and Farmers (CHREBHAF)” aimed at dousing tension resulting from the frequent bloody clashes between pastoral herders and their host communities across Nigeria.

‘‘It is the contention in OMPALAN that every citizen of this great Country has the inalienable and constitutional right to live and do lawful business in any part of the Country without fear of molestation. The main function of CHREBHAF is to support the efforts of governments to create a conducive investment climate for peaceful coexistence between pastoral herders and their host communities. OMPALAN believes that Nigerians of all climes must be protected under the laws of the land to co-habit in peace.

‘‘Already, our great organization has kick-started a program aimed at facilitating healthy interactions between Nigerians of different ethno-religious groups across the Country. Recently, a Town Hall meeting was organized by OMPALAN, Oguta District aimed at fostering peaceful coexistence between the Hausa/Fulani community and their host Oguta community. A similar meeting was facilitated by OMPALAN, Ndoni District in Rivers State. We believe regular and healthy interactions between Nigerians of different religions and ethnicity will help to douse tension across the polity and strengthen national integration.

‘‘The main cause of insecurity in Imo State Oil Producing Areas is the criminal neglect of oil-bearing communities that bear the brunt of heightening environmental degradation, exacerbated by massive diversion of funds from the state interventionist agency – the ISOPADEC by the tiny but, influential political class.

‘‘OMPALAN has developed a home-grown blueprint for sustainable peace and security of Mineral Producing Areas called “Mining Security and Monitoring Agency of Nigeria – MISMAN” that hinges on robust monitoring and service delivery mechanisms underpinning security of host communities and oil installations as well as transparency in the management of palliative programs.’’

He however, advise the various political parties in Nigeria and their supporters particularly in Imo State to avail themselves of robust institutions of governance in the Country, including ongoing election petition tribunals to ventilate their grievances and allow the security agencies the flexibility to shore up their constitutional responsibilities of maintenance of law and order without distraction.