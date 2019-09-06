Breaking News
Arik Air resumes flights to Warri

Nigerian carrier Arik Air on Friday resumed flights to Osubi Airport, Warri, a few months after the airline suspended services on the route.

The Chief Executive Officer, Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, confirmed the development on Friday in Lagos.

Ilegbodu said the airline would be operating flights to Warri from both Lagos and Abuja every day of the week.

According to him, Arik Air suspended operations to Osubi Airport, Warri earlier in the year because of its Bombardier Q400 aircraft that went for maintenance abroad.

“We are pleased to announce the return of flight services to Warri. We missed our highly esteemed customers during the period of our absence.

“We assure our customers of high standards of service and travel experience which are the hallmark of the airline,” he said in a statement.(NAN)

