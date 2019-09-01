By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, has pledged his readiness to continue with the policy reforms embarked upon by his predecessor, saying that the policy reforms are in line with the set objectives of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration which are improving security, economic revitalisation and entrenching transparency in the conduct of government business.

Director, Press & Public Relations in the ministry, Mohammed Manga who disclosed this in a statement yesterday said Aregbesola made the pledge at a reception in honour of the former Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd) held in Abuja, yesterday.

Aregbesola acknowledged that the former Minister has done creditably well, particularly in the area of repositioning the services under the Ministry, through ensuring that the services were given the needed support to aid them in the maintenance of internal security, in line with the mandate of the Ministry.

He added that “the former Minister was able to provide the Ministry with a befitting office complex for the Honourable Minister, noting that all the reforms and policies that General Danbazau initiated while in office were to ensure the provision of internal security for Nigerians, so as to provide conducive environment for foreign investment, thereby improving the economy and ensuring transparency and good governance for the citizenry”.

He observed that there is no meaningful development that will take place without adequate security.

“Therefore, Nigerians must begin to see security as everyone’s business if only the country is to move to the Next Level of socio-economic development”, the Minister said.

He pointed out that corruption is also a cankerworm that Nigerians must fight headlong, as there is no country in the world that can attain meaningful development with corruption. “We must together fight this menace and ensure transparency in all our dealings,” he said.

“Let me emphasize that the issue of Security, Economy and anti-corruption does not begin and end on President Muhammadu Buhari’s table alone. It belongs to you, me and all Nigerians. We must all join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to address these issues, politics apart. We must begin to have a rethink that it is a battle that all Nigerians irrespective of their status in the society must together join hands with government to deal away with them, only then that we can achieve socio-economic development,” he said.

The Minister appealed to Nigerians to have a rethink and begin to shun all forms of sentiments and look at realities; saying “Nigeria belongs to all of us and we must together join hands as a team to move the country to the next level,” he affirmed.

Earlier, the former Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdurahman Danbazau thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting him the opportunity to serve, particularly in a Ministry that housed para-military officers.

He said that accorded him the opportunity as a retired military officer to learn more.

He dedicated his successes while in office to God, who elevated him to the peak of his career, both in the military and in academic and that it behaves on him now to serve the people.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, in her welcome address, eulogised the former Minister, describing him as “a workaholic boss whose innumerable achievements cannot be forgotten in the history of Nigeria.”

